This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecaste…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecaste…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 18 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…