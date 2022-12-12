 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News