This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
