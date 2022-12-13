This evening in La Crosse: Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecaste…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy d…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temp…