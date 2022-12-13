Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.