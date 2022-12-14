Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.