Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
