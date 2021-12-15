This evening in La Crosse: Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 31F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Thursday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
