Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 31F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Thursday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST.