Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Occasional snow showers. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
