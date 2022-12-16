Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.