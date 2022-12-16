Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It…
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy d…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecaste…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of pr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy …