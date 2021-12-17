This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted.…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Snow likely. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 t…
This evening in La Crosse: Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may…