Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
