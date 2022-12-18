La Crosse's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
