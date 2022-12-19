Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 5F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.