For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
