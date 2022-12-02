This evening in La Crosse: Windy with snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy later. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
