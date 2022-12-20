This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds overnight. Low near -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
