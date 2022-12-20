 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds overnight. Low near -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News