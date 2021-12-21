 Skip to main content
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

