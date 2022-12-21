Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low -1F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.