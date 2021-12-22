 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

