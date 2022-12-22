 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low -9F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at . -2 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News