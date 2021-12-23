 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store

Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News