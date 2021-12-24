 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

