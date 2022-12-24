 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News