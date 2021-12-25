 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

