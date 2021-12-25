This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Wisconsin today through Sunday.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Models are…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just a…