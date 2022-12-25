 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low 2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . -4 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

