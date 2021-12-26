Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Snow in the evening will give way to rain showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Monday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.