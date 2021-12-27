For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Wisconsin today through Sunday.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is fore…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Snow in the evening will give way to rain showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just a…