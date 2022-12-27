La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 22F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Snow to hit Wisconsin first, then cold and wind in ‘bomb cyclone’ that could cripple pre-Christmas travel
While snow projections have come down a bit from the highest early forecasts, the snow, wind and cold still is predicted to make the coming "bomb cyclone" storm part of Christmas lore for years.
