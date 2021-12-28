For the drive home in La Crosse: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
