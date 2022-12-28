Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.