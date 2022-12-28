This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3. -9 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain o…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. It should …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. La Crosse c…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low -3F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with…