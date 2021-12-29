For the drive home in La Crosse: Overcast. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
