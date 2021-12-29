Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Overcast. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.