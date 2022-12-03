This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
