Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Low 17F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 1-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.