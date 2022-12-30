This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
