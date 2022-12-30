 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News