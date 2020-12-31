 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27.14. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

