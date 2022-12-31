This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
