Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

