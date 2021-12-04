La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.