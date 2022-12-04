Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
