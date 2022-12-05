For the drive home in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
