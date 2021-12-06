This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 8F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
