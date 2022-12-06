 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Mainly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

