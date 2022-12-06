For the drive home in La Crosse: Mainly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
