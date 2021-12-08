Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

