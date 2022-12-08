 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

