For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.