Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.