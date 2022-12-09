La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecast…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. L…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Tuesday, …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.