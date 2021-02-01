 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.01. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

