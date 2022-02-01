Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mainly cloudy. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 29-degree low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 12 degrees is today's low. P…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted lo…