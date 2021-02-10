This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at 1.71. A -6-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
