This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Rain and snow in the evening. Overcast late. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
