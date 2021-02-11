 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -8.13. A -9-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

