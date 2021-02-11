This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -8.13. A -9-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
