Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Much colder. Low around 0F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

