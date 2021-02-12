 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in La Crosse: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -9.38. A -13-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News